In a notable development, the family of former President Edgar Lungu has decided to return his body to Zambia, thereby permitting government’s participation in the funeral planning. This breakthrough comes after a lengthy standoff, marked by negotiations led by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Catholic Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda.

As reported by Zambian Observer, initially, talks hit a brick wall, as the Lungu family firmly resisted any government involvement.

However, Archbishop Banda’s close ties with the family, combined with his moral authority, proved to be the key that unlocked the door to resolution.

Moreover, Mnangagwa’s regional influence acted as a bridge, connecting the two sides and paving the way for this agreement.

Despite this progress, the Lungu family has laid down the law with strict conditions. They are insisting on guarantees for a dignified ceremony that remains free from political grandstanding.

As it stands, the Zambian government has yet to issue a formal response to these conditions.

Nevertheless, sources suggest that ongoing consultations are in play, hinting that a mutual understanding may soon be within reach.