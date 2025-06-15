A dramatic injury-time equaliser from Zebron Kalima salvaged a point for Silver Strikers in their TNM Super League Week 10 clash against Blue Eagles at Nankhaka Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles looked on course for a narrow victory, thanks to a stunning 35-yard strike from Laurent Banda in the 56th minute. However, Kalima struck deep into stoppage time to ensure the Bankers walked away with a share of the spoils.

Silver Strikers began the match with a slight edge in possession, though they struggled to convert it into meaningful chances.

Blue Eagles gradually grew into the game, with Laurent Banda testing goalkeeper George Chikooka after 17 minutes. Shortly after, a quick counter-attack by the Bankers ended with Bennet Konyo making a crucial block to deny Chimwemwe Idana a goal.

Silver Strikers had their first real opportunity in the 38th minute when Idana’s shot from outside the box was parried by Joshua Waka. Binwell Katinji headed the rebound, but it bounced off the post.

Just before the break, Blue Eagles nearly took the lead through Sholigah Stambuli, but Chikooka made a fine save. The first half ended goalless.

The Bankers started the second half on the front foot. Three minutes in, Innocent Shema had a golden chance from a corner, but his header struck Konyo, and his rebound went wide from close range.

Blue Eagles quickly regained control, and in the 49th minute, Stambuli found John Banda one-on-one with the keeper, but Chikooka again came to the rescue.

Seven minutes later, Laurent Banda finally broke the deadlock with a spectacular long-range strike that flew into the top corner, giving Chikooka no chance.

Silver Strikers made attacking changes in the 73rd minute, bringing on Kalima and Stain Davie. Their impact was minimal—until the final moments. In the 95th minute, Kalima pounced to net the equaliser and deny Blue Eagles all three points.

¤ TNM Super League Table Impact

The draw sees Blue Eagles drop from fourth to fifth with 13 points—just one ahead of Silver Strikers, who also slipped a place from seventh to eighth.

At Champions Stadium, a goal each from Gaddie Chirwa, Blessings Singini, and Wisdom Mpinganjira inspired Mighty Wanderers to a comfortable 3-0 win over Kamuzu Barracks to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2025 season.

The first half ended goalless, but an early goal from Chirwa, seconded by strikes from Singini and Mpinganjira saw Wanderers maintaining their perfect winning run in the league to cement their second position with 19 points from seven games, just two points behind FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, but the Nomads have a game in hand to play for.