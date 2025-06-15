The Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, has announced the passing of former Deputy Speaker and long-serving Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Central, Beston Majoni. He was 85.

In an official statement, Hara paid tribute to Majoni’s contributions to the nation, describing him as “a man of wisdom, fairness, and integrity,” who served the Parliament of Malawi with distinction and dignity.

“Parliament has lost a mentor and a patriot,” Hara said, highlighting his enduring legacy and principled leadership.

According to his daughter, Mwai Majoni, the veteran politician passed away in the early hours of Saturday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, where he was receiving diabetes treatment.

Majoni’s death has drawn tributes from across the political spectrum. Former Speaker of Parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda described the loss as a national one.

“I will remember him as somebody who was very loyal to his political party,” Banda said.

Majoni’s political career spanned decades, serving as both Secretary General of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and a Member of Parliament from the era of founding president Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda through to the presidency of Bingu wa Mutharika.

MCP Publicity Secretary Dr. Jessie Kabwila hailed Majoni as a “political giant,” crediting him with playing a crucial rolein shaping the party’s progress and direction over the years.

Further details about funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.