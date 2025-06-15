The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faces growing internal tensions following a disputed primary election for its Ntcheu North West parliamentary candidate, highlighting deeper divisions within the party ahead of the 2025 polls.

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah lost the April 12 primary to Everton Chimulirenji, who previously served as President Peter Mutharika’s running mate in the 2019 general elections. Ansah, however, challenged the outcome, citing irregularities, prompting the party to call for a rerun of the primaries—a decision Chimulirenji has blocked through a court injunction.

Despite the ongoing legal impasse, the DPP has continued to feature Ansah prominently at party rallies in the district, raising questions about the party’s internal alignment and strategic direction.

At a rally in Bwanje on Saturday, DPP director of youth Norman Chisale defended Ansah and condemned what he described as targeted attacks against her and himself.

“Jane Ansah and I are being hated by many people, but we are stronger,” said Chisale, in what some observers view as a sign of deepening factionalism within the party.

Taking the stage at the same event, Ansah pivoted her message toward national issues, urging voters to support Mutharika in the upcoming elections. She emphasised the former president’s track record and promised his return would address the country’s current economic challenges.

As the DPP works to consolidate its base ahead of the 2025 general elections, the unresolved Ntcheu North West candidacy may test the party’s cohesion and its ability to manage internal disputes while maintaining a united public front.