The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has distanced itself from a statement circulating on social media, purportedly demanding transparency from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regarding the health status of its leader and former President, Peter Mutharika.

In a brief response to this publication via WhatsApp, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa dismissed the claims, labelling them as politically motivated misinformation.

“Fake, desperate MCP,” Namiwa wrote, suggesting the statement is a fabrication linked to the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP). He did not provide further comment.

The disputed statement, shared widely online, alleges that CDEDI is concerned about the DPP’s silence on Mutharika’s condition. It accuses the party of issuing conflicting statements through spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba and Secretary General Peter Mukhito, further fueling public speculation.

An excerpt from the false statement reads: “CDEDI is troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding former President Peter Mutharika’s health condition. As leader of the DPP, party members and the public must be informed about his well-being.”

Despite growing rumours over the past weeks regarding Mutharika’s absence from the public eye, senior DPP officials have denied reports that he is seeking medical treatment. They insist that the former president is in South Africa to meet party financiers to prepare for the upcoming elections scheduled for September 16, 2025.

CDEDI has now firmly denied any involvement in the statement, reiterating that it has made no official comment on Mutharika’s health.

As of Sunday morning, the DPP has yet to release an updated statement on the former president’s whereabouts or condition.