Two police officers from Bangwe Police Substation are facing a MK45 million lawsuit after allegedly shooting and damaging a vehicle belonging to Blantyre-based lawyer, Bob Chimkango.

Sub Inspector James Tinenenji and Detective Sub Inspector Collins Lemani have been sued in their capacity for opening fire on Chimkango’s Mercedes Benz, damaging both the windshield and the vehicle’s transmission system.

The lawsuit, lodged at the Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Limbe, seeks MK45 million in compensation, representing the market value of the luxury car as well as additional damages for loss of use.

In a court summons served on the officers, the defendants have been given eight days to respond, either through an affidavit of intention to defend or by filing a formal defence. Failure to comply could lead to the court granting judgment in Chimkango’s favour by default.

Part of the summons reads: “You will not afterwards be allowed to make any defence to the claim which the plaintiff makes on you, the particulars of which are endorsed on the back of this summons, but the plaintiff will be entitled without giving any proof in support of such claim, to proceed the judgment and execution against you.”

On Tuesday night, Chimkango was driving a Mercedes-Benz (registration CZ 3) from Nguludi towards Limbe when he allegedly ignored officers at a police checkpoint. Police pursued the vehicle, and the chase intensified near the Weaving Factory area, where officers fired some shots at Chimkango’s vehicle.

However, First Grade Magistrate Lameck Mkwapatira ordered Chimkango to pay K25,000 for failing to obey a police signal to stop at a roadblock, an offence under Section 39(3) of the Police Act. He was also fined K15,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol, in contravention of Section 128 of the Road Traffic Act.