Authorities in Dedza District have expressed concern over a surge in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among young people, attributing the rise to misinformation, cultural beliefs, and the misuse or complete disregard for condoms.

According to Clement Phiri, Chairperson of the District AIDS Coordinating Committee (DACC), many communities continue to ignore key preventive measures, particularly condom use, which is significantly contributing to the rise in STI cases.

Phiri made the remarks during a DACC meeting held to assess the district’s response to the increasing number of STI infections. He said the situation is being worsened by religious and cultural beliefs that discourage condom use.

“Today’s meeting focused on challenges such as condom usage. We’ve discovered alarming reports that some community members are misusing condoms—some are even using them as fire starters instead of for their intended purpose,” Phiri said.

He added that repeated STI infections are being reported among the same individuals, highlighting a persistent behavioural problem. “The majority of people who tested positive in previous months are the same individuals testing positive again in the most recent quarter. This clearly shows that preventive measures are not being followed.”

Phiri pointed to widespread misinformation and stigma as core issues. “Some religious leaders preach against condom use, claiming it goes against their faith. In addition, there’s a harmful belief among some youth that a ‘sweet doesn’t taste the same if it’s eaten with the plastic on’—a metaphor used to justify unprotected sex.”

To combat these misconceptions and risky behaviours, DACC plans to intensify community sensitisation campaigns across the district. “We are partnering with local organisations to launch targeted awareness efforts and mobilise communities. We also aim to organise a large-scale public event to further promote sexual health education,” Phiri added.

Health officials in Dedza continue to urge community leaders, educators, and faith groups to support these initiatives to curb the rising trend of STIs, particularly among the youth.