People Serving Girls At Risk (PSGR), a local organisation championing the rights of vulnerable women and girls, has condemned the brutal killing of 27-year-old sex worker Rosina Hara in Mzuzu and is calling for both urgent justice and laws that will lead to the total abolition of prostitution in Malawi.

Rosina was found murdered in Luwinga Township with deep cuts to her face and private parts. A postmortem conducted at Mzuzu Central Hospital revealed that she died from head trauma caused by a blunt object.

In a statement, PSGR says Rosina’s murder exposes the violent realities of the sex trade and the systemic failure to protect women and girls from commercial sexual exploitation.

“Rosina was a human being with hopes, dreams, and rights. Her murder is not an isolated case but part of a broader pattern of violence against women and girls, especially women in prostitution, who remain among the most vulnerable and least protected in our society. This must end,” stated Caleb Ng’ombo, PSGR Executive Director.

PSGR emphasised that prostitution is inherently violent and exploitative, arguing that it thrives on deep-rooted gender inequality and the normalisation of men’s entitlement to women’s bodies. The organisation is pushing for laws aimed at dismantling the commercial sex industry in Malawi.

“We call on government institutions, civil society, and the general public to: Push for stronger policies and legal reforms that lead to the abolition of prostitution in Malawi,” added Ng’ombo. “PSGR continues to stand in solidarity with women who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation and all women and girls at risk.”

Meanwhile, police have arrested 27-year-old Austin Chipeta in connection with Rosina’s murder. Mzuzu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Cecilia Mfune, confirmed that investigators recovered Chipeta’s national ID, ATM card, and SIM cards at the crime scene, which led to his arrest on June 9.