Customers at National Bank of Malawi plc are set to enjoy even more innovative and people-centred digital banking services, as the Bank pledges to raise the bar following its latest national recognition.

This comes as the Bank’s mobile banking platform, Mo626 Digital+ was named Best Digital Banking Solution at this year’s ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) Corporate Awards at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

William Kaunda, Head of Digital Financial Services at NBM plc, emphasised that the awards are not a stopping point, but rather a signal to do more.

“The award has cemented our deserved position of being the best Bank in the digital space, and that challenges us to come up with further innovations that address customers’ needs so that they can continue to enjoy the best from the best,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda attributed the Mo626 Digital+ success to its user-friendly design, wide range of services, and focus on community relevance.

In addition to its two major awards, NBM plc also received a Certificate of Recognition for its contribution to the development of Malawi’s ICT ecosystem—marking its role in promoting sustainable, tech-driven growth in the financial sector.

Other awardees on the night included PayChangu as ICT Firm of the Year, Old Mutual for Best Digital Insurance, and TNM for Best Internet Connectivity. The Malawi Revenue Authority’s Msonkho Online was recognised for Best Digital Public Service, while Airtel Money took home Best E-commerce Platform.