The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has released a public statement announcing that its Head Office in Lilongwe and all district council offices will remain open over the weekend.

The offices will be open on Saturday, 14th June and Sunday, 15th June 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This special arrangement is aimed at facilitating the collection of nomination papers for all aspirants participating in the 2025 General Election.

According to MEC, all individuals aspiring to contest in the Presidential Election are advised to collect their nomination papers from the Commission’s Head Office in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, those intending to contest in the Parliamentary and Local Government Elections are directed to visit their respective council offices for the collection of the relevant documents.

MEC has emphasised that while the nomination papers will be accessible during the weekend, this extension does not apply to banking hours for nomination fee payments.

All payments must still be made at FDH Bank branches, and only during the bank’s regular operating hours.

In support of the nomination process, MEC has provided a list of FDH Bank branches that will be open on Saturday, 14th June 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

These branches include Blantyre, Limbe, Zomba, Lilongwe Old Town, Karonga, Mangochi, Mzuzu, Gateway, Chichiri, Salima, Chitipa, and Bwaila.

This arrangement is part of MEC’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and inclusive electoral process by offering extended access to key services required by prospective candidates.