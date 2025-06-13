One of the country’s comedians, transformational speaker, and social media influencer, Felistus Nya-uyu Ngwira, has expressed disappointment with the former head of state, Joyce Banda and UDF leader, Atupele Muluzi, for defying availability to a Hard Talk on the 11th hour after honouring it.

According to Ngwira, both the Peoples party leader and UDF leader accepted to be available for the organised “Pathways to Progress the Hard talk” which has been slated for 20th June 2025 at Bingu International Convention Centre BICC, but due to reasons best known to them they have excused themselves a development she described as disappointing.

Nya-uyu

Writing on her official Facebook page, the self-proclaimed Queen of Vilekeke kingdom, said the show aims to take issues related to the country’s development seriously, with youths standing at the forefront by taking them on a serious discussion.

“As we speak, some people will start losing trust in us when they see these panellists leaving one by one, already some interested individuals and organisations have started questioning our credibility, and it is so demotivating, honestly,” reads the post.

Among the panellists are Musician Patience Namadingo, MCP secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda, UTM president Dalitso Kabambe, MHRC’s Habiba Osman, Malawi Law Society president Davis Njovu, Prophet David Mbewe and former Blantyre mayor and lawyer Noel Chalamanda.

Joyce Banda and Atupele Muluzi were among the great minds who were kept hold of for the event

With the exit of Banda and Muluzi, the show will see President for National Resolution for Chang, Denis Mahat, among the listed.

“Truly honoured to be included in this conversation, thank you for all who voted for me to be included.. I extend my gratitude to the organisers for considering our voice on their big platform” Mahata said.