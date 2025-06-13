The Government of Malawi has called on all citizens to unite in the fight against child labour, as the country joins the rest of the world in commemorating the World Day Against Child Labour, observed annually on June 12.

Globally, at least 160 million children are involved in child labour, with Africa accounting for 72 million of these cases. In Malawi, the prevalence rate stands at a concerning 38%, with 72% of child labourers aged 5 to 17 working in agriculture. Another 23% are employed in domestic work, while the remainder are involved in sectors such as fishing, quarrying, vending, and retail trade.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 12, and signed by Secretary for Labour, Chikondano Mussa, the government described the situation as alarming and called for urgent collective action from all Malawians.

“Citizens are encouraged to report any evidence of child exploitation, including abuse, violence, or harassment,” the statement reads. “Ending child abuse is a shared responsibility, and collective action is essential to protect the nation’s children.”

The national commemoration event is scheduled for June 21, 2025, and will take place in the area of Traditional Authority Mposa, near Lake Chilwa in Machinga District. The Minister of Labour, Peter Dimba, is expected to preside over the event.

This year’s global theme, “Progress is clear, but there’s more to do: Let’s speed up efforts!” highlights the urgency of intensifying efforts to eliminate child labour worldwide.

Mussa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting children from all forms of exploitation, aligning with Target 8.7 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to eliminate child labour in all its forms by 2025.