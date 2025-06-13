The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has dismissed an application by social media influencer Hannah Jabes, popularly known as Tamia Ja, to have her case thrown out.

Tamia Ja is facing two charges: the alleged unlawful disclosure of another person’s HIV status on social media, and defamation against a woman identified as Suzen Lawarence Makupa.

Appearing before the court on Thursday, Tamia Ja’s lawyer, Stanley Chirwa, requested the case be dismissed, arguing that the State was showing no serious intention to proceed with the matter.

However, Senior Resident Magistrate Shukrani Kumbani rejected the application, ruling that it was inappropriate to dismiss the case before hearings had even commenced.

While denying the application, Magistrate Kumbani criticised the State for delays and poor handling of the case. He urged the prosecution to organise their documents and ensure they are fully prepared for the proceedings.

The State requested to proceed with the hearing and for the accused to take a plea, indicating whether she accepts or denies the charges. However, the defence objected, arguing that the State had not yet furnished all necessary documents related to the alleged victim and that the charges had changed since the initial appearance.

The State responded by stating that although there may have been modifications to the charges, the core aspects of the case remained intact.

In his ruling, Magistrate Kumbani directed that Tamia Ja be formally informed of the charges, as this had not been done during her previous appearance. The court has scheduled June 26, 2025, for her to take a plea.