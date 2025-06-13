The Principal Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has adjourned the case involving film actor Phwedo, Tumpe Mtaya, to July 10, 2025.

Phwedo, arrested on April 22, 2025, is currently out on court bail. He is facing serious charges, including allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a minor and child abduction.

During a previous court session, Principal Resident Magistrate Benjamin Chulu ordered the State team to submit within 14 days the national ID used by the alleged victim during the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams. The objective was to verify the victim’s age, a key factor in the case.

However, the court denied the defence’s request for full access to documents related to the victim’s age assessment report, noting that such evidence could be challenged during the trial phase.

In today’s session, the State presented documentation from the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) but failed to produce the specific ID previously requested by the court.

Magistrate Chulu has now directed that the ID must be submitted within the next seven days. Should the State fail to comply, it must provide valid reasons for the delay.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, defence lawyer Khwima Mchizi expressed concern over the State’s handling of the matter.

“The State should have handled these issues better,” Mchizi said. “However, we are satisfied with the court’s directions today. The key question was whether the State had complied with last month’s court order. In our view, they did not — and the State appears to agree. The court has now asked for an explanation.”

The case continues to draw public interest as it touches on issues of child protection and due process.