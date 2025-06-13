Some individuals who are applying for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) presiding officer vacant post have echoed concerns about the 10,000 kwacha authentication fee that some district councils are demanding to get their application and certificates authenticated.

According to some individuals who are applying for the post that the Malawi Electoral Commission, MEC, invited, have disclosed the development with Malawi24 saying the fees that the councils are demanding are not making sense at this stage.

In an interview with Malawi24, Spokesperson for Malawi Electoral Commission, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, said MEC does not charge any fee for any application, but was quick to say there is a requirement that applicants should submit certificate copies.

Mwafulirwa said commissioners of oaths, like district commissioners, magistrates, and lawyers, do charge a fee to certify a copy, but not the MEC.

The elections body in June this year released a vacant post, which is looking forward to employing 15,164 temporary presiding officers in all councils in the country.

Malawi, on 16th September this year, is going to elect the president, Members of Parliament and ward councillors.