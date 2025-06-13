Airtel Malawi joined the global call for environmental action by marking World Environment Day with a hands-on initiative aimed at promoting plastic recycling and sustainable local enterprise.

As part of the commemoration, Airtel Malawi, in collaboration with Kibébé, a Malawian social enterprise that turns discarded plastic into beautifully crafted, handmade items, hosted a product showcase at the Airtel headquarters in Lilongwe.

The celebration featured a vibrant pop-up stall hosted by Kibébé, allowing Airtel staff and visitors to explore and purchase a wide array of eco-friendly products. From colourful bags to upcycled accessories, each item told a story of transformation of waste turned into value, and of environmental harm turned into economic opportunity.

“We are proud to commemorate World Environment Day by supporting Kibébé’s innovative approach to plastic recycling,” said Aashish Dutt, Managing Director of Airtel Malawi. “This partnership reflects our commitment to a cleaner, greener future for Malawi but also to empowering local artisans and sustainable enterprises.”

He added that the collaboration forms part of Airtel Malawi’s broader environmental and social responsibility agenda, with a strong alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

In a show of support, Airtel Malawi donated K1 million to Kibébé to help scale its production efforts. The funding is expected to boost the enterprise’s ability to collect and reuse more plastic waste, while also supporting local artisans whose livelihoods depend on the initiative.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on 5 June and encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment.