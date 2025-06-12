For a girl lacing up her boots in a dusty village pitch, or a college student balancing classes and basketball dreams, hope just got a new sponsor as National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has unveiled a transformative K1.58 billion year-long sports sponsorship.

The initiative aimed at transforming the lives of women, youth, and local communities through sport, was unveiled on Wednesday at NBM Towers in Blantyre after days of social media buzz stirred by a mysterious black briefcase that had people across the country guessing.

“This sponsorship is more than a financial investment,” said Harold Jiya, NBM’s Chief Executive Officer. “It is a strategic alignment with our vision to be a bank for all Malawians, breaking the perception that we cater only for the elite.”

Jiya emphasised that this move aligns with the bank’s mission to be accessible to all Malawians, not just the elite.

“This event goes beyond the announcement of this huge sponsorship. It reflects our steadfast commitment to the people of Malawi, to inclusivity and to the transformative power of sports, which transcend boundaries such as age, income, or region in touching the lives of millions of Malawians,” he added.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya didn’t hold back his excitement: “Tonight marks a historic milestone. K450 million to women’s football, the largest investment in our game’s history. This will fuel the new Mo626 Women’s League and provide structured, sustained support to the Scorchers.”

From the package, the women’s national league and the Scorchers will receive K430 million. Mo626 college basketball, football and netball have been allocated K450 million, with division one league getting K500 million, while a total of K138 million is meant for branding and activation.