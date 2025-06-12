Independent presidential hopeful Thoko Banda has declared his intention to defy the odds and lead the race by September 1, ahead of Malawi’s presidential elections slated for September 16.

Speaking after a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) meeting with aspiring candidates in Lilongwe, Banda said his candidacy is not symbolic but aimed at forming the next government.

“I am not in this race just to make up the numbers. I intend to form the next government of this country,” said Banda, the son of the late veteran politician Aleke Banda.

He acknowledged that his chances of winning may appear slim, largely due to his low public visibility. However, Banda explained that his quiet approach is intentional and in line with electoral regulations.

“I have deliberately not been holding public rallies across the country. I’ve travelled, I’ve met people, but I want to show that it’s possible to respect the rules and campaign during the official period,” he said.

The official campaign period opens in mid-July, and Banda hinted at a unique strategy that he believes will capture the hearts of Malawians.

“I know people doubt my chances. That’s okay. Malawians are used to politics being conducted a certain way. But I believe a disciplined, lawful campaign – one that doesn’t involve buying votes or abusing public platforms – will resonate with the people,” he said.

Asked about his current prospects, Banda admitted: “As of today, my chances are slim. But if you ask me the same question on September 1, the answer will be very different.”

During the MEC meeting, Banda commended the electoral body for organising the session, saying it clarified new laws and procedures for candidates.

Speaking on behalf of the Lilongwe City Council CEO, Director of Administration Mussa Mwale, said the meeting also helped dispel misinformation surrounding the upcoming elections.

One of the key updates to the process is that candidates are now required to pay nomination fees before collecting nomination forms.

Lilongwe District Elections Officer Alice Kanyangala explained that the move is intended to promote seriousness among aspirants.

“Previously, there was a lack of commitment. Many would pick up forms but fail to complete the process, particularly paying the nomination fee,” she said.

Malawi heads to the polls on September 16, 2025.