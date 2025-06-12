Stanley Spie Banda, popularly known as Spie Pix, a well-known Malawian musician, social worker, and social media influencer originally from Nkhata-Bay, Malawi, and now based in South Africa, has officially been announced as the brand ambassador for Zeam, a financial technology company specialising in cross-border money transfers.

The announcement was made during a formal signing ceremony held at the Zeam offices in Cape Town. Louis Van Biljon, director of Zeam, expressed his enthusiasm over the new partnership, emphasising that the decision to bring Spie Pix on board came after a thorough evaluation.

“As a company, we didn’t just pick him randomly, we conducted in-depth research and closely monitored his online presence and public engagement. Spie Pix embodies the qualities we were looking for credibility, influence, and a genuine connection with the people. We believe he is the right person to promote our Zeam App, which simplifies the process of sending and receiving money within and outside South Africa.” said Van Biljon.

Spie Pix, who has amassed a strong following on social media thanks to his vibrant music career and humanitarian efforts, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition.

“It’s not easy to be nominated and become an ambassador, especially as a foreigner, but this is proof that hard work, faith, and support from fans can take you places. I’m honoured, and I urge my fans to keep believing in me. Expect more as we continue to fly the Malawian flag high.” said Spie Pix

In addition to his work as a performer, Spie Pix has made a name for himself as a philanthropist. He has helped underprivileged students by donating school uniforms, paying school fees, and supplying educational materials such as exercise books. His charitable work has earned him admiration in both Malawi and South Africa.

Spie Pix music continues to make waves with his unique blend of Afro, Tonga Beat, and Rhumba, performing in English, Tonga, and Chichewa.

His growing discography includes ten recorded tracks at Khayalame Studio, such as fan favourites Mama Wewe, I Can Do, Dovu Chuchube, I’m Not a Fool, Heater, and Ndimakukondabe, a mix of secular and gospel hits enjoying airplay on both South African and Malawian radio stations.

He also announced that his much-anticipated music video for the hit song Kabila Kabuka will be released tomorrow, June 13, 2025, at 8:30 PM. Fans can expect a vibrant visual experience that promises to further cement his position as one of Malawi’s most influential musical exports.

Adding to his growing list of ventures, Pix revealed plans to launch an online radio station named Spie Pix Radio, along with a charitable organisation aimed at supporting vulnerable communities across Southern Africa.

“As artists, we have a responsibility to do more than entertain, we must uplift and inspire.” He said.

With his new role at Zeam and ongoing commitment to music and social work, Spie Pix continues to prove that talent combined with purpose can truly make a global impact.