While some motorists are paying fines of up to K200,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol, lawyer Bob Chimkango has walked away with a total fine of just K40,000 after being convicted of two traffic offences by the Midima Magistrate Court in Limbe.

Presiding over the case on Wednesday, First Grade Magistrate Lameck Mkwapatira ordered Chimkango to pay K25,000 for failing to obey a police signal to stop at a roadblock, an offence under Section 39(3) of the Police Act. He was also fined K15,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol, in contravention of Section 128 of the Road Traffic Act.

On Tuesday night, Chimkango was driving a Mercedes-Benz (registration CZ 3) from Nguludi towards Limbe when he allegedly ignored officers at a police checkpoint. Police pursued the vehicle, and the chase intensified near the Weaving Factory area where officers fired a warning shot.

The bullet reportedly struck the vehicle’s windscreen, slightly injuring Chimkango on his right hand. He later received outpatient treatment at a local health facility.

Meanwhile, some people, especially on social media platforms, are questioning the leniency of the court’s sentence given the serious nature of the offences and the circumstances surrounding the arrest.