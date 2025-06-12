Human rights activist and leader of the Concerned Citizens of Malawi, Edward Kambanje, has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to immediately appoint four commissioners to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), warning that the continued delay threatens the credibility of the upcoming general elections.

President Chakwera is yet to replace Commissioners Emmanuel Fabiano, Caroline Mfune, and Richard Chapweteka, whose terms expired on June 8, 2025, as well as Francis Kasaila, who resigned on April 23.

In an interview with this publication, Kambanje said the absence of these commissioners at such a crucial time risks compromising the integrity and effectiveness of the MEC.

“We are particularly alarmed and very much concerned with the President’s delay in appointing the commissioners at MEC. This risks undermining the credibility of MEC’s decisions. This is a critical time when MEC needs to be fully functional ahead of the general elections in September,” said Kambanje.

He urged the President to expedite the appointment process to ensure MEC is adequately staffed and able to carry out its duties without question.

“We call upon the President to act swiftly and fill the vacant positions. Delays only fuel public distrust and disrupt the smooth running of the electoral process,” he said.

Several civil society organisations (CSOs), including the Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (CSEIF), have also joined the call for President Chakwera to fast-track the appointment of the MEC commissioners.

In a statement released on Wednesday, CSEIF emphasised that the delay poses a serious threat to electoral preparedness and could erode public confidence in the commission’s ability to deliver credible elections.

They urged the President to treat the matter with urgency, noting that a fully constituted MEC is essential for transparency, accountability, and trust in the democratic process.