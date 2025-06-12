Political activist Bon Kalindo has asked opposition parties to open their eyes on the recent Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) figures showing how regions have registered in readiness for the 16th September 2025 elections.

Kalindo said that with these figures plus Smartmatic machines’ rigging scheme, if opposition parties continue sleeping and watching without pushing for an independent audit team to verify what is in these machines, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will win with over 50+1 majority votes.

He said the best time for opposition parties to meet is now to map the way forward, either to participate in the elections or not, and write a joint letter to the international community and donors on the opposition parties’ stand against the MEC and its Chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja.

According to the MEC figures, the Central Region has registered 3,062,783 people, the Southern Region 1,853,082 people, the Eastern Region 1,389,954 and the Northern Region 895,086, meaning that the Central Region, which has 9 districts, has more registered voters than the Southern Region, which has 13 districts.

Kalindo said that’s the writing on the wall with MEC figures of registered voters, President Chakwera has already won the polls before people cast their votes, claiming that rigging elections is a process and the MCP started this a long time ago.

He said the free K50,000 and K80,000 each President Chakwera is distributing at the State House as handouts, will give him an added advantage to claim victory on the 16th September, 2025, elections because those invited to dine with him are going to the Palace with their MEC voter registration certificates in their hands.

The activist has lamented that Malawi is a country of shame where many citizens are sleeping with empty stomachs and have no hope for a better tomorrow, hunger in their midst, hospitals run without drugs, no fuel, no foresx and yet, its leaders are busy distributing free cash to the voters to entice them vote for them to bounce back into government.

He has asked every registered voter in Malawi to imagine the situation reached by their country where sugar is now being sold at K6000 with the country’s leaders all quiet, including President Chakwera, if given another mandate to 2030, where will Malawi and its citizens be?

“If MCP had people wishing the country well, they would have stepped down for others to take over government, but they can’t, what they are after is to make sure that there is war in Malawi for clinging to power,” said Kalindo.

He said MCP and President Chakwera are all aware that Malawians do not want them, but they are imposing themselves on the people for the law to protect them from entering the corridors of the prison gates after committing various offences in government without mercy for the country and its citizens.

Kalindo has urged all patriotic Malawians to give no vote to President Chakwera, MCP ministers, and MCP Members of Parliament for destroying the country, claiming that Malawians are in pain and suffering more in the MCP government than they were under the previous governments.