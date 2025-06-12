The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education says it is riding on the success of the 2025 Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) to administer an equally trouble-free Malawi School Certificate of Education MSCE examination.

Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Honourable Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, made the remarks on Wednesday after overseeing the final JCE paper at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the conduct of this year’s exams, which saw an increase in the number of candidates and concluded without any reported incidents.

“I’m very happy to report that we have had a smooth run of the 2025 JCE examinations,” said Wirima. “I’m very impressed, it’s been peaceful, and our students have conducted themselves well.”

Looking ahead, the Minister urged all stakeholders to maintain the same discipline, focus, and collaboration as preparations for the MSCE ramp up.

“Let’s take lessons from the JCE exams. If we do that, we can expect a smooth MSCE as well. Our students must remain disciplined, our invigilators vigilant and timely, and our security forces professional and dependable.”

She applauded the collective effort that made the success possible, thanking planners from the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), teachers, invigilators, students, and security personnel from the police and army.