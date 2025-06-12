While CRECK Sporting Club heads into their 12th match in all competitions this season still searching for a consistent goal scorer—no player having scored more than two goals—one of their former players is lighting up the second tier with a sensational scoring run.

Rahim Mtondera, who parted ways with CRECK just six months ago, has found new life at Mitundu Baptist, scoring six goals in just three matches since joining the club on a free transfer at the start of the National Division League season.

The 24-year-old striker announced his arrival with back-to-back hat-tricks in his first two games and has earned Man of the Match accolades in all three appearances so far this season.

“I’m happy to be here at Mitundu Baptist and enjoying myself,” said Mtondera, who managed just five first-team appearances during his stint with CRECK last season.

“I’m focused, and I believe my dream of returning to the top-flight will be realised through my current form here.”

From Mchinji to Mitundu: Mtondera’s Journey

Mtondera began his professional career in the 2020/21 season with Joseph FC of Mchinji, helping the side earn promotion to the Premier Division of the Central Region Football League. After the club was sold and renamed Mkanda Youth, he stayed on for one more season (2021/22) before making the move to Kawinga FC, now known as CRECK Sporting Club.

In 2023, he played a key role in CRECK’s promotion campaign to the TNM Super League, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 12 league goals. His performances earned him a three-year contract, but after a difficult debut Super League season, featuring less than five appearances, his contract was terminated after just one year.

Many believed he just needed time to adapt to top-tier football. However, Mtondera opted to return to the lower league, a move that is now paying off.

Since his arrival at Mitundu Baptist, Mtondera has not only become the team’s go-to striker but also written his name into the history books by scoring the inaugural goal in the newly introduced National Division League. He currently leads the league’s scoring chart with six goals.

“I just want to score and help my team win. With the teamwork we have, I believe we can achieve great things together.”

A Return to the Super League on the Horizon?

Despite stepping down a division, Mtondera is confident that his current form will serve as a stepping stone back to the top-flight League.

“I don’t regret my decision. I’m happy where I am, and I see a great opportunity to return to the Super League,” he said.

Could He Have Helped CRECK This Season?

It’s a question on many fans’ minds: had Mtondera stayed, would CRECK be struggling so much in front of the goal?

“I can’t say for sure. I don’t know if I’d have been scoring or not. Everything has its time. Maybe this just wasn’t my time there,” he reflected.

“Right now, I’m just focused on maintaining this momentum.”