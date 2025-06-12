The Financial Crimes Division of the High Court in Lilongwe has ordered the seizure of a plot of land in Kanjedza Forest, Blantyre, over its alleged unlawful acquisition by former cabinet minister Charles Mchacha.

The land, registered as Plot Number LW 1366, is part of a protected forest reserve under the Department of Forestry. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleges that Mchacha abused his influence to secure the lease improperly.

Following the Bureau’s application, the court placed the property under the ACB’s custody, under Section 25A(2) of the Corrupt Practices Act, which empowers the courts to temporarily seize property suspected to be proceeds or instruments of corruption, pending the conclusion of related criminal proceedings or further judicial orders.

“The property LW 1366 situated in Kanjedza Forest in Blantyre District be seized and placed under the custody, care and control of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and/or its agents,” reads the seizure order, signed by Justice A. Kandulu.

However, the court provided room for legal challenge, stating that any affected party may apply to vary the order within 14 days from the date of service and that the order must also be served on the respondent within seven days of issuance.

The court further ordered that, at any time when circumstances so require, or upon the conclusion of criminal proceedings related directly or indirectly to the property in question, the land shall be disposed of by the trial court or the High Court, upon application by the ACB or by the provisions of the Corrupt Practices Act.