People of Ntcheu District have received a major boost in healthcare support after the Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) Foundation on Tuesday donated medical equipment worth K16.7 million to Ntcheu District Hospital, as part of activities marking the first anniversary of the death of former Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The donation, which included hospital beds, suction machines, and other essential medical supplies, aims to improve service delivery at the facility and was made in honour of Chilima, who died alongside eight others in a tragic plane crash at Nthungwa Forest in Nkhata Bay on 10 June 2024.

Chairperson of the Foundation, Mary Chilima, said the gesture was part of honouring her late husband, who believed in helping others.

“The SKC Foundation is aimed at perpetuating Chilima’s legacy, so this is part of continuing this. As we commemorate 365 days since his death, we thought of not only mourning him but also donating to this hospital, which is close to where we buried him.

“We have started with the health sector, but we will extend the gesture to other areas like education, mindset change and skills development, especially for the youths,” said Chilima.

Chilima, who was accompanied to the event by her first-born son Sean and a family member, Anna Sasuze, an aunt to the late Chilima, also indicated that the SKC Foundation raises funds for such charity activities through contributions from the general public.

In his remarks after receiving the donated items, Ntcheu District Council Director of Health and Social Services, Innocent Mhango, commended the Foundation for the items, which he said will be used in the high dependency units at the facility.

“We are grateful because this has come at the right time. As a council, we decided to open a high dependency unit, so these items will play a crucial role in this. As you know, Ntcheu Hospital is along the M1 road; therefore, we don’t just serve people from the district, we also handle a lot of accident-related cases before they are referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital,” he said.

Before the donation, the Chilima family attended a requiem mass in memory of the late Chilima and others at Nsipe Catholic Church.