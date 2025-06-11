Across Malawi, more people are now accessing financial services that once seemed out of reach. At the heart of this digital revolution is Old Mutual Malawi, which has just been honoured with two major awards at the 2025 ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) Gala in Lilongwe.

Old Mutual was the only insurance company across both financial and technical sectors to win two awards.

Speaking in an interview, Old Mutual Malawi Group IT Executive, Gerald Chungu mentioned that as a business, they are excited with the awards which mainly recognised the impactful contribution to Malawi’s ICT ecosystem.

“These innovative solutions are enabling thousands of Malawians, including underserved populations, to invest conveniently and grow their savings marking a significant shift in how technology is being used to promote financial inclusion and economic empowerment. This is not just a win for Old Mutual, but a win for innovation in Malawi.

“We are proud to be acknowledged as a leader in ICT-driven financial solutions. These awards affirm our commitment to using technology to broaden access to investment opportunities and financial security for all Malawians as well as our commitment to strong partnerships as demonstrated through our partners TNM Mpamba and Airtel Money,” he said.

According to Chungu, Old Mutual’s recognition comes at a time when digital transformation is reshaping how financial services are delivered.

“The company’s strategic embrace of technology has enabled it to not only remain competitive but to also empower customers with user-friendly tools that help them take control of their financial goals,” Chungu elaborated.

Mpamba Fesa and Airtel Phuka digital platforms, are some of the products that has earned the company the recognition. These mobile phone-based investment channels offer a simple and convenient way for Malawians to invest using mobile money.