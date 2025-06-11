The memorial service for Vice President Saulos Chilima and other victims which was held on June 10, 2025, offers several lessons for Malawians, particularly regarding governance, community support, and the dynamics of political relationships.

For starters, the choice of the Chakwera administration and the families of the victims to hold individual commemorative events signifies a notable disagreement in view of leadership and reverence for Chilima’s legacy.

This split implies that the families may be disheartened by how the current government managed the death of their loved ones in a mysterious plane crash.

Furthermore, the varying locations chosen for the memorial ceremony could be interpreted as a request for increased conversation between the authorities and the people they govern. This emphasizes the necessity for transparent communication and involvement with all parties involved, such as families of prominent individuals, traditional leaders, and the wider public. This event serves as a lesson for Malawians on the value of promoting an all-encompassing atmosphere where different perspectives are listened to and valued, ultimately resulting in more successful governance.

Additionally , the attendance of chiefs such as Inkosi Gomani and some bishops at the government’s official commemoration ceremony in Chikangawa signals a complex relationship between traditional leadership, religious leaders and the current Chakwera administration. While their presence may be interpreted as support for the government, it also raises questions about the motivations behind their attendance, particularly regarding remuneration and other incentives.

Moreover, the fact that well-known individuals like Joyce Banda and Khumbo Kachale attended the memorial service for Chilima at Nsipe suggests that they are more in support of the families affected by the tragedy rather than the political agenda of Chakwera’s government.

The fact that Atupele Muluzi attended the memorial could be seen as a symbol of his support for the Chakwera administration, indicating that political relationships can change depending on the situation. This serves as a warning for Malawians to recognize the constantly changing nature of political partnerships and the significance of unity in tackling national matters.

Regrettably, the large number of Malawi military personnel at Thungwa for this memorial event has caused suspicion, as only a small number were assigned for the search of the missing plane. This ceremony appears to highlight the cultural tendency in Malawi to display gargantuan resources after a tragedy has already taken place, rather than preventing it.

In conclusion, it is very likely that the families of the victims will continue to honour the lives of their deceased loved ones. However, will the Chakwera administration continue to host yearly remembrance events in Nthunga, Mzimba? Can we deduce that this was a tactic used by Chakwera as a political ploy to garner more votes in the upcoming September elections? You have the answers.