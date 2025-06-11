A former French lecturer at Chancellor College (University of Malawi) has taken the Government of Malawi to the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AFCHPR) over his abrupt dismissal in 1999, alleging a two-decade-long denial of justice and judicial misconduct.

Appointed on December 1, 1999, the lecturer was dismissed less than 48 hours later without explanation an act that violated Section 43 of Malawi’s Constitution.

He claims the dismissal followed his objection to a fraudulent scholarship awarded to Naomi Soko, the daughter of the then Head of Department, who was falsely presented as a staff member to receive $10,000 in funding.

The High Court ruled in his favour in 2003, awarding compensation. However, enforcement was delayed by 20 years of legal wrangling, involving 16 court cases, including five before the Supreme Court and a controversial ruling by the Industrial Relations Court (IRC).

The IRC judge, now a Supreme Court Justice, allegedly fabricated records and evidence. The Supreme Court later described that ruling as “perverse.”

Despite renewed High Court orders affirming the constitutional violations, enforcement has stalled.

In July 2024, the lecturer filed a case at the AFCHPR, seeking MK207 million in reparations and citing the prolonged denial of justice, fabricated evidence, and the lack of written rulings.

The Government of Malawi failed to respond to court notices or settlement proposals. In March 2025, State Counsel argued that the case was merely an employment dispute, prompting criticism. “This isn’t about the employment contract,” said a legal expert.

“It’s about judicial misconduct, denial of redress, and the State’s failure to uphold constitutional rights.”

A final ruling from the African Court is expected later in 2025 and could set a landmark precedent for state accountability in cases of judicial failure.