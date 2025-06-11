The family of Solomon Harawa, a man who tragically died after allegedly being shot by police officers from the Kafukule Police Unit in Mzimba District, is demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the incident.

Harawa, a resident of Motoni Village in the Ching’anyi area under Traditional Authority Chindi, reportedly succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during an encounter with law enforcement.

His father, Iswell Harawa, told Malawi24 that two bullets were discovered in his son’s stomach during the embalming process at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

“The Kafukule police officer-in-charge has invited us to his office next week, on Monday, to discuss the death of my son, but we will not go. We will do everything possible to ensure justice is served in this matter. Even if it takes years, justice will be served.”Said Harawa.

The incident has sparked fear and outrage among villagers, who described the late Harawa as a peaceful man with no criminal history.

“He has lived in this village for a long time. He has never appeared in any court and has never been accused of any crime. We are terrified that people who are supposed to protect us are the ones killing us.” said Mercy Ngwira, a resident of Motoni Village.

Community members also expressed dismay over the police’s continued silence. According to locals, the only known action taken by the Kafukule police has been the purchase of a coffin for the deceased a gesture many interpret as an implicit admission of guilt.

“The coffin bought by the police has only increased our suspicions, It feels like they’re trying to cover up the crime quietly.” Said Gerald Jere, a community member.

The case has drawn the attention of civil society. Christopher Melele, Director of the Mzimba Institute for Development Communication Trust (MIDCT), has called for immediate action from the Inspector General of Police.

“Our call, as an organisation, to the relevant authorities is to investigate the matter thoroughly. Those responsible must be held accountable and face the full force of the law.”Said Melele.

As of now, the Malawi Police Service has not issued any official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding Solomon Harawa’s death. Calls for transparency and accountability continue to grow, with mounting pressure on the authorities to act swiftly.

This incident adds to growing concerns among Malawians over police brutality and the urgent need for reform within the country’s law enforcement agencies.