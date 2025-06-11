A tie has erupted between the Zambian government, Edgar Lungu’s family, as well as his political party, the Patriotic Front (PF), over his funeral plans. The government had initially indicated that a lodge it owns in Lusaka would serve as the official location of the mourning and announced a state funeral.

However, the PF urged mourners to go to its headquarters and refuse the government’s plan. Lungu’s family had maintained that in every plan regarding the funeral, they should be involved. Meanwhile, the Zambian government declared a seven-day national mourning period starting last Saturday, however, the PF announced it one day earlier.

Lungu’s family is against the government’s involvement in the funeral as there are allegations that the government tripped away Lungu’s benefits as a former president. However, the government has denied the allegations. Lungu, 68, died in South Africa while receiving treatment for an anonymous illness on Thursday last week. The former president led Zambia from 2015 to 2021.

Source: BBC