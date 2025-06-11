Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has formally requested the judiciary to adjourn all court cases involving legal practitioners from his office.

The development comes as lawyers under the Ministry of Justice have launched a sit-in protest, demanding improved working conditions.

According to the Attorney General, the lawyers participating in the industrial action are currently unavailable to appear before the courts.

This has prompted his office to submit a formal letter seeking adjournments for affected cases.

The request has been addressed to the High Court, the Industrial Relations Court, and the Magistrates’ Courts.

In confirming receipt of the letter, the Judiciary, through its Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Relations Officer, Ruth Mputeni, acknowledged the communication from the Attorney General.

“Yes, I can confirm. The Judiciary has received the request,” Mputeni stated in a written response to MIJ Online.

The sit-in by the Ministry of Justice’s legal team marks a significant disruption in the justice delivery system, potentially stalling progress on multiple legal matters across the country.

As the protest continues, attention now shifts to how the judiciary will respond to the request and what steps will be taken to address the grievances raised by the lawyers.