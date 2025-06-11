Parents with children enrolled in Catholic schools that bank with Centenary Bank can now pay school fees more easily and instantly, thanks to a new partnership between Airtel Money Malawi and Centenary Bank.

The collaboration, officially launched in Lilongwe under the name CenteFees, allows parents to make school fee payments through Airtel Money directly to schools holding accounts with Centenary Bank.

Speaking at the launch, Thokozani Kamkondo Sande, Managing Director of Airtel Money, said the initiative is part of their ongoing efforts to drive digital innovation and support vital sectors such as education.

“We saw the importance of partnering with Centenary Bank to make it easier for parents to pay school fees at their convenience using Airtel Money,” she said.

One of the parents, Edwin Watchi, whose child attends St. John’s Secondary School welcomed the development, describing it as cost-effective and time-saving.

“This service will allow us to pay fees at our convenience, without the need to travel to the bank,” he said.

Sister Valentine Gudyanga, a representative of St. John’s School, highlighted the benefits of transaction accuracy and real-time processing, saying schools will now be able to monitor payments as they happen.

In addition to CenteFees, the two institutions also introduced another service dubbed CenteValue. This product enables Airtel Money agents to withdraw funds directly from Centenary Bank accounts into their Airtel Money wallets, enhancing liquidity and service delivery.

Bridget Mikundi, an Airtel Money agent from Kawale and a Centenary Bank customer, said CenteValue will help agents maintain sufficient float and reduce the cost of travelling to bank branches for cash.

Godfrey Byekwaso, Managing Director of Centenary Bank, emphasised that these innovations align with the bank’s mission to drive financial inclusion and improve lives.

“We promised financial inclusion, convenience, innovation, simplified products, and transformation. These two products—CenteFees and CenteValue—are a fulfilment of those promises,” he said

Byekwaso also encouraged other schools to open accounts with Centenary Bank to take advantage of the new services.