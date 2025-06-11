The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has reiterated its stance that it will not enter into any political alliance with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ahead of the September 16 tripartite elections.

AFORD Publicity Secretary Annie Maluwa made the remarks in an interview with Malawi24, following recent comments by the party’s Vice President, Timothy Mtambo, that were perceived as sympathetic to the current administration.

In a recent interview with a local media outlet, Mtambo stated that the MCP-led government “hasn’t completely failed,” citing some areas of progress.

His comments sparked debate and confusion regarding AFORD’s official position, especially given the party’s consistent criticism of the government since it assumed power in 2020.

However, Maluwa was quick to clarify that the party’s stance remains unchanged.

“As AFORD, we have been clear that we will not enter into any alliance with the Malawi Congress Party. That remains our official position,” Maluwa stated. “If you recall, during our convention, we unanimously agreed that we would only consider alliances with other political parties — MCP was excluded from that arrangement.”

She emphasised that Mtambo’s remarks represented his personal opinion and not the official position of the party.

“Whatever Mtambo discussed during that interview was in his capacity. As a democratic party, our members have the right to express their views, but the party speaks through its official channels,” Maluwa added.

She also assured Malawians that the party will soon announce which political parties it will consider forming alliances with as the country heads into a highly anticipated election season.