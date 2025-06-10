The tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has left the nation in mourning, but a new layer of mystery threatens to overshadow the grief.

At the centre of this mystery is digital evidence that has sparked widespread speculation and demands for answers.

Investigators have reported that Chilima’s mobile phone last pinged a network tower at 10:25 am.

However, the aircraft carrying the Vice President and other passengers reportedly crashed at 10:16 am—nine minutes earlier.

This discrepancy has raised serious questions that cannot be ignored or brushed aside.

The most obvious and disturbing question is: Who switched on Chilima’s phone after the plane crash, assuming it was turned off during the flight?

Alternatively, was the phone on the entire time—before, during, and after the crash—remaining connected to the network despite the violent impact?

If the phone were turned on after the crash, it would imply human activity at the crash site when there should have been none.

This leads to further speculation: was someone alive after the crash, and if so, who?

Or could someone else have accessed the Vice President’s phone either during or immediately after the accident?

These questions are not trivial—they go to the heart of understanding what happened that morning.

In aviation investigations, electronic signals—especially mobile phone activity—are often crucial pieces of evidence in reconstructing the final moments.

But in this case, the phone activity appears to contradict the official timeline, which is troubling.

It introduces the possibility that the crash timeline may not be entirely accurate—or that key details are being withheld.

This inconsistency creates a dangerous vacuum where misinformation, conspiracy theories, and public mistrust can flourish.

Authorities must now move quickly to clarify this timeline and explain the relevance of the phone ping without delay.

The credibility of the entire investigation depends on their ability to account for this digital anomaly.

Failure to do so may lead to a perception of cover-up or incompetence, either of which would deepen the political and emotional wounds the country is currently nursing.

There is also a psychological component to this puzzle—the need for closure.

For the families, friends, and supporters of Chilima, every unanswered question is a source of additional pain.

For the nation, it represents a broader crisis of confidence in state institutions and the transparency of high-level investigations.

This is why calls for an independent inquiry—possibly involving international aviation and forensic experts—are not only justified but necessary.

As with any major disaster, the search for truth must be relentless, regardless of how uncomfortable the findings may be.

In a democracy, the people are not just entitled to grieve their leaders—they are entitled to understand how and why they died.

And in this case, understanding begins with a simple but haunting question: Why was Chilima’s phone still active after the plane went down?