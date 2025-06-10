Looking to win over drinkers and maybe a few barstools, the new track “Composure,” released on Monday, brings together hip-hop artist Charisma and Amapiano star Zeze Kingston. This 2:37-minute afrobeat delight doesn’t just raise a glass to alcohol; it practically hands it a microphone. The song shows how alcohol can turn life’s problems into funny moments and get everyone dancing, whether they remember the night or not.

To begin with, the song follows a chorus-verse format, starting with Zeze’s stunning, easy-to-memorize acapella vocals before the instrumental takes over.

Moreover, the chorus reflects on the artist’s childhood questions about why people enjoy pints. Now that he’s older, he appreciates the beauty of alcohol, including how it fosters confidence and “composure,” like a warm embrace on a cold day.

In addition, Charisma’s outstanding delivery in the verses reinforces Zeze’s message regarding the regret of sabotaging alcohol. Nonetheless, he explores further, explaining the important role that pints play, which includes the experience of enjoyment, like finding a hidden gem in a vast landscape.

Reflecting the hip-hop culture of bragging, Charisma, whose real name is Madalitso Kantema, states in the song, particularly in the first verse, that alcohol helps him feel more confident when engaging with ladies and that he enjoys watching the girls shaking their bums at drinking establishments.

Importantly, the main message centers on how alcohol generates excitement, closely aligning with Kingston’s all-time “Cloud 9” themes. This is despite referencing in the second verse some common drawbacks, such as the accidental loss of gadgets like phones due to excessive drinking.

Furthermore, the track “Composure” was first presented on Monday through the acclaimed radio show “Made on Monday,” aired on Radio 2 FM, the state broadcaster, and hosted by Joy Nathu. It received much praise after the premiere on Nathu’s Facebook page.

For instance, AJibu Friday commented, “Nice tune,” whereas Yøung Jezzy Ntêukå remarked, “HIT Man Joy.”

Finally, this track is set to become a hit, according to the responses on Nathu’s Facebook page, since it has accumulated more “likes” than any of the other eight songs premiered that day.