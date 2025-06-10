Social Commentator Francis Liyati has appealed to Malawians to avoid using today’s memorial of former state vice president Saulos Chilima and eight others for political campaigns.

Following disagreements between the government and Chilima’s family, two memorial functions are expected to take place today, 10th June, 2025, the day that marks a year since the plane crash that claimed the lives of the nine public officials.

The government announced on Saturday that it will hold its memorial service at Nthungwi forest in Nkhatabay, where the military plane crashed.

In contrast, Chilima’s family insisted that the memorial ceremony would take place at Nsipe, Ntcheu, where Chilima was buried.

But, in an interview with Malawi24, Liyati believes these differences will motivate some people to think of politicising the events.

However, Liyati urged people to avoid making statements that will divide the nation but rather use the events to preach unity.

“Let me request all concerned parties, the government, the Malawi defence force, the ministry of transport, the aviation, the deceased families, the political parties to refrain from turning these incidents into a campaign tool,” said Liyati.

Meanwhile, Liyati has expressed his disappointment with the failure of the government and Chilima’s family to settle on one place for the event.

“This is very unfortunate to see two parallel functions happening. While we appreciate the significance of family functions and gatherings, we also appreciate the state function, so

I would rather like to see the government and family come together to have one function. For me, it doesn’t sound well. ” he added

While the Malawi Congress Party-led government will be at Nthungwi, different opposition parties will join Chilima’s family at Nsipe in commemoration of the fallen hero.