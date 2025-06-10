….as opposition parties join the Chilima Family in remembering SKC…

As the country celebrated the first anniversary memorial service of the late vice president, Saulos Chilima, at Nsipe Catholic grounds in Ntcheu District, a multitude, including politicians from the opposition bloc, the business community and ordinary citizens from across the country flocked to Nsipe to witness the memorial service for the fallen hero.

However, Malawi24 can reveal that despite the significance of the occasion and Chilima’s stature as the second-in-command at the time of his demise, no representative from the Lazarus Chakwera-led administration attended the memorial service.

JB and husband laying wreaths.

Some of the high-profile individuals who graced the occasion included former president Joyce Banda, former vice president Khumbo Hastings Kachali, UTM party leader, Dalitso Kabambe, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the East, Bright Msaka and DPP spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, among other leaders from the opposition parties.

The event started with a memorial mass service which was led by Bishop Peter Adrian Chifukwa of the Roman Catholic Church, Dedza diocese.

Speakers at the event praise Chilima’s leadership style, vision and service to the nation, urging the country to honour his legacy through continued efforts towards national development and Integrity in public service.

Speaking on behalf of the Chilima family, Joshua Valera said that as a family, they shall leave to remember Chilima as a true son of the soil who dedicated his time towards helping the needy regardless of their circumstances.

On the final report released by the Germany-based Federal Bureau of Investigation (BFU) surrounding the plane crash, Valera said the family would comment at an appropriate time when they finalise scrutinising the reports.

“We are happy that the German government has released the final report. But in the meantime, we have three reports and we are busy scrutinising them, and once we are done with the process, we will make a comment,” Valera said.

Chilima served as Vice President of Malawi under the leadership of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and also under the Tonse alliance administration with President Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as president.

He died alongside eight others on 10 June 2024 in a Malawi Defence Force aircraft accident which crashed at Nthungwa in Chikangawa forest in Nkhata-Bay District as he was flying to Nkhata-Bay to attend the burial of his close friend, late Ralphael Kasambara.