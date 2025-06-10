First Capital Bank (FCB) commemorated its 30th anniversary with a 13-kilometre fun walk in Blantyre, engaging customers and stakeholders in the celebration.

The event, dubbed ’30 Years Belief Walk’, saw multitudes, including the bank’s chief executive officer, Agnes Jaz, taking part from Livingstone Carpark near FCB head office to Kwacha Roundabout through Kamba in Naperi Township and back to the starting point.

The walk was preceded by aerobics at the car park. FCB head of marketing, Twikale Chirwa, said the event was a tribute to the Bank’s shared belief, growth and resilience over the years.

“For 30 years, the Bank has grown from being a mere office in Delamere House to being an institution that exists in five countries in the Southern African region. From humble beginnings, the Bank now has footprints in Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Mauritius,” he said.

“We chose to celebrate with the fun walk because we are a sports brand and we believe health is wealth. Fitness or wellness is everything and we thought it wise to celebrate with our customers healthily.”

He also hinted that the anniversary celebration will continue with a celebratory football match this month involving FCB Nyasa Bullets and one of the other football giants in the country in Lilongwe.

One of the people who participated in the fun walk, who is also a member of the Walkers Group, Stanley Brown Gwaz, said he enjoyed the walk on a Sunday morning, having participated in another one the previous day with his Walkers Group.

“It was also good for social interaction with other people, including the Bank staff and other stakeholders, while improving physical and mental health. All in all, it has been a good weekend for me,” said Gwaza, an account holder with FCB.