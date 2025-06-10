The Malawi National Football Team has wrapped up their Group B campaign at the 2025 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Championship with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Angola — a result that seals a disappointing outing for the Flames.

Malawi looked better in the first half, creating several promising chances. However, they only managed a single shot on target, courtesy of Blessings Singini.

The momentum shifted after the break, with Angola taking control of possession. Just three minutes into the second half, Randy Mteka’s well-placed header gave the Black Sable Antelopes the lead.

Angola continued to threaten, especially from set pieces, but couldn’t add to their tally. Meanwhile, the Flames pushed for a late equaliser in stoppage time, with chances falling to Wisdom Mpinganjira, Wongani Lungu, and Chikumbutso Salima — but all efforts went off target.

The defeat marks the end of a tough group stage for Malawi, which failed to record a single win. They previously lost 1-0 to Lesotho and drew 0-0 with Namibia. Most notably, the Flames leave the tournament without scoring a single goal.