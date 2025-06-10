Families of the victims who perished in the Chikangawa Forest plane crash at Nthungwa have unanimously decided not to attend the official memorial function hosted today at Chikangawa Forest.

The event, graced by President Lazarus Chakwera as Guest of Honour, was expected to draw widespread participation, but it is now clear that those most affected by the tragedy have distanced themselves from it.

Instead, the grieving families have chosen to be part of the memorial gathering in Nsipe, where they believe the atmosphere better reflects their sorrow and remembrance.

In a show of solidarity, opposition parties across Malawi have also boycotted the Chikangawa programme and joined the commemorative service in Nsipe.

At the Nsipe gathering, these political parties have not only shown their presence but have been allowed to speak — a gesture that many see as more inclusive and respectful.

Observers view this as a powerful political statement, as it highlights growing dissatisfaction with how the government has handled the tragedy and the official programme surrounding it.

Further lending weight to the Nsipe memorial, prominent gospel musicians have also chosen to perform there, turning down invitations to appear at the Chikangawa event.

These celebrated artists, often seen at state functions, appear to have made a deliberate choice in favour of what they believe to be a more genuine and heartfelt memorial.

This overwhelming support for the Nsipe event, from families, opposition figures, and artists alike, reflects a clear message — many Malawians are seeking authenticity over formality in the face of national grief.

The government’s Chikangawa function, once seen as a key moment of national mourning, now stands overshadowed by a parallel event that seems to have captured the nation’s true sentiment.