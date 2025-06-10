President Lazarus Chakwera has officially renamed the six-lane Kenyatta Drive in Lilongwe to “Dr. Saulos Chilima Highway” in honour of the late Vice President.

The announcement was made during a solemn government-organised memorial ceremony for Chilima and eight others who died in a tragic plane crash in Chikangawa Forest, Mzimba, on June 10, 2025.

President Chakwera highlighted Chilima’s substantial contributions to national development, particularly in infrastructure and modernisation efforts, as the motivation behind this tribute.

He emphasised that renaming the road serves not only as recognition of Chilima’s role in Malawi’s progress but also as a lasting legacy of his service to the nation.

“Considering late Chilima’s contributions to national development, I’ve decided to rename the six-lane highway in Lilongwe after his name,” he said.

Chakwera also assured support to the families of all those who lost their lives in the crash, instructing the secretary to the president and Cabinet to coordinate assistance after holding consultations to understand their needs.

The crash occurred as Chilima and others were en route to the funeral of former Attorney General Ralph Kasambara.