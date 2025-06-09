While confirming that its President, Arthur Peter Mutharika, is currently in South Africa, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strongly dismissed growing speculation about his health, saying the former president is in “excellent condition.”

In a statement released by DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito, the party clarified that Mutharika travelled via a scheduled public flight with Malawian Airlines from Chileka International Airport on what it calls “a private visit,” an arrangement the party says demonstrates transparency and legitimacy.

“His Excellency recently undertook a private visit to the Republic of South Africa, travelling via a scheduled public flight with Malawian Airlines from Chileka International Airport. This mode of travel underscores the transparency and legitimacy of the trip, which bears no secrecy or cause for public concern,” reads the statement.

The DPP expressed concern over a “coordinated misinformation campaign,” allegedly being led by a sitting government minister and propagated through the state-run Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

The party has assured party supporters and the nation that Mutharika remains actively involved in party affairs and is fully focused on preparations for the upcoming general elections.

“Mutharika is in excellent health and is simply taking time for private business. He remains fully committed to returning home soon to continue providing strong leadership within our party and to prepare for the forthcoming general elections on September 16,” added the statement.