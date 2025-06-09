Mitundu Baptist returned to the top of the NBS Bank National Division League as goals from Josephat Kwalira and Horace Mchoma gave them a home victory against Namitete Zitha FC at Civo Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts started the match on a high note and could have had the lead in the third minute, but Kwalira’s low shot inside the box was saved by Namitete Zitha goalkeeper Moffat Limunga.

Two minutes later, Alfred Kaipa wasted another opportunity for Mitundu Baptist when his shot missed the target with the goalkeeper already beaten.

Despite being on the back foot, Namitete Zitha were trying to find opportunities on counter-attacks, and on one such occasion in the 7th minute, it resulted in two back-to-back corners, which did not yield anything.

Limunga was called into action again after 17 minutes when he produced a fine save to deny Precious Segula scoring from range.

The hosts squandered another opportunity 10 minutes later as Henderson Banda’s powerful shot after being set by Thokozani Harrison missed the target.

The only meaningful goal attempt from the visiting team came after 43 minutes when Alexander Cosmas’ goal-bound shot was blocked in the six-yard box by Horace Mchoma.

Chances continued to flow in the stoppage time of the first half when Limunga made excellent saves to deny Mchoma and Kwalira to put their team in front.

After the sides went in a goalless stalemate at the break, the game exploded into life after the restart.

Josephat Kwalira opened the scores to put Mitundu Baptist ahead after 59 minutes, when he dived to head home the ball that emanated from the right wing.

Limunga continued with his excellent form when he denied Kaipa to score from range with another fine save.

Mitundu Baptist extended their lead in the 71st minute, thanks to Horace Mchoma’s brilliant free kick from 25 metres range to make it 2-0.

With just 15 minutes to go, Mitundu Baptist had other attempts from Mike Phiri and Kwalira, but both were denied by Limunga’s excellent goalkeeping.

The visitors were back in the game in the 77th minute following a solo goal from Mathews Hamuza to reduce the arrears. Hamuza received the ball near the centre, beat his marker, and then drove into the box where he released a powerful shot to make it 2-1.

The last 10 minutes saw Zitha pressing for an equaliser, but their opponents defended firmly their slender lead until the end.

With the victory, Mitundu Baptist dislodged Ntaja United at the top. They have 9 points from three games while Namitete Zitha dropped from third to fifth with 6 points from three games.

In other matches, Red Lions defeated Chintheche United 3-1, thanks to goals from Abel Gerald, Abel Chioka, and Mathews Simbeye, while United’s consolation goal was scored by Robin Chioka.

In Blantyre, Madalitso Geoffrey gave Ndirande Stars a first-half lead, but Chilumba Barracks’ Malumbo Clement cancelled that lead to force a 1-all draw.