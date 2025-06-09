In a show of appreciation for dedication, Old Mutual Limited has sent 74 of its top-performing staff from across Africa on an all-expense-paid trip to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, proving that hard work truly pays off.

The annual offshore trip, which includes nine outstanding employees from Old Mutual Malawi, is designed to reward commitment, inspire excellence, and encourage a hardworking spirit across the organisation.

According to Old Mutual Malawi Group Chief Executive Officer, Tavona Biza, the team departed on June 7 and is expected to return on June 15, enjoying a week of luxury and adventure in one of the world’s most iconic tourist destinations.

“I should mention that this is one of the most exciting trips that Old Mutual plans for its staff as an incentive in recognition of their hard work. Staff members are given a chance to travel with their spouses or loved ones and spend a week away, enjoying various tourist destination sites,” Biza said.

He explained that the Brazil trip is part of a broader staff motivation strategy that includes regional onshore trips, which are accessible to all employees.

“Our goal is to ensure every staff member feels seen, valued, and rewarded. Motivated employees build strong businesses. At Old Mutual, we prioritise growth, wellbeing, and recognition,” Biza said.

One of the Malawian achievers, I.T Support Officer Wabwino Kumtambila, expressed his excitement and gratitude, saying, “This is one great incentive, and I am grateful to Old Mutual. I will keep working hard because I want to experience this again.”

Other members of the Malawian team include Nancy Tembo, Tamandani Banda, Manjaaluso Phiri, Johnas Mwanja, David Masasa, Timanyechi Phokoso, Richard Butao, and Linda Kunsinda.

Previously, Old Mutual sent high-performing employees to destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, Berlin, Dubai, South Africa, and Namibia, underlining its commitment to promoting a high-performance culture across its operations in Africa.