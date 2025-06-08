The National Development Party (NDP) has urged opposition political parties to ally ahead of the September 16, 2025, general elections.

Speaking at Naisi Trading Centre in Zomba, Malosa NDP’s President Frank Mwenifumbo emphasised the need for unity to address the country’s challenges, including hunger, unemployment, rising costs of basic commodities, fuel shortages, and scarcity of essential goods.

Mwenifumbo stated that the current MCP Government’s failure to manage the country’s affairs has led to these problems.

He expressed that the NDP is willing to ally with other opposition parties to achieve the common goal of removing the current government from power.

“I appeal to all opposition parties to come together and form an alliance to remove this government that has failed Malawians,” he said.

Mwenifumbo also asked residents of Zomba Malosa to vote for the NDP and its vice presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections as a member of parliament for the area.

Speaking at the same political rally, Chikondi Lisimba Mpokosa, the NDP’s vice president and aspirant member of parliament for Zomba Malosa, urged voters to support her.

She promised to bring development and economic empowerment to the area, with a focus on youth innovation, skills development, and education support.

She added that her primary goal is to empower communities economically and make them economically self-reliant.