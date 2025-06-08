…One Nearly Burnt by Mob

Malawi Police at Gateway Mall in Lilongwe are holding two young men suspected of snatching a handbag from a woman near Michiru Junction in Area 9. The brazen daylight robbery occurred on yesterday around 5pm just as the victim was heading home from work.

The suspects, identified as Victor Tsikani, 24, and Daudi Banda, 20, allegedly pounced on the unsuspecting woman and made off with her handbag, which contained her National ID card, a National Examination Board ID, sunglasses, and K20,000 in cash.

But their escape was short-lived. Well-wishers pounced on the thieves and were ready to deliver orthodox means of justice.

According to police, officers rushed to the scene just in time to rescue Tsikani from an enraged mob that was moments away from torching him. Under interrogation, Tsikani revealed the identity of his accomplice, Daudi Banda, who had initially fled the scene with the stolen bag. Banda was later tracked down and arrested.

Police say the two are members of criminal gangs that have been terrorizing Area 9 residents, particularly during evening hours.

The suspects are currently in custody and are expected to appear in court soon to face robbery-related charges.

Victor Tsikani hails from Mchitakupha Village, Traditional Authority Chadza, while Daudi Banda comes from Janito Village, Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga District.