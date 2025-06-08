The Ministry of Education has confirmed that the 2025 Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations will proceed as scheduled on Monday, 9th June 2025, despite the day being declared a public holiday in observance of Eid Ul Adha.

Ministry Spokesperson Christopher Banda said there will be no changes to the examination timetable.

“The 2025 Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations will continue on Monday, 9th June 2025 as scheduled. Please, note that there is NO any change on the examination timetable,” Banda emphasized.

This clarification comes after the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture announced that Monday will be observed as a public holiday to mark Eid Ul Adha, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

In a statement signed by Secretary for Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Hara, the ministry said the holiday is meant to allow Muslims across the country to observe special Eid prayers and fulfill their religious obligations.

“The Ministry, therefore, wishes all Muslims in the country and the general public a happy Eid Ul Adha public holiday,” the statement reads.

Eid Ul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and often includes communal prayers and acts of charity.