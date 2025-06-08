The Citizens for Transformation (CFT) leader, Timothy Mtambo, has expressed his views on how President Lazarus Chakwera has performed since he took over power in 2019.

In an interview with one of the local media houses, Mtambo, who is also the vice president for Alliance For Democracy (AFORD), said Chakwera deserves to be applauded for his performance in some aspects.

“Let me tell you the truth, even if it pains, but because truth shall set us free, the Chakwera government has performed well in some aspects, like improving transportation infrastructure. Among all the past presidents, he’s the only one who was able to fire corrupt ministers. I wouldn’t be fair to say they have failed.” Said Mtambo.

However, the former HRDC leader has blamed past regimes, natural calamities as well as global challenges as main contributors to Chakwera’s failure in other aspects.

“Of all the leaderships we’ve had in this country, the current one has battled against a lot of challenges. We know there’s a global economic reset. There have been natural calamities and pandemics, so when discussing the current government, we should never ignore that context”

“The biggest challenge over the past five years has been forex, which is cumulative from the past regimes. The country has not been producing. We’ve just been consuming and importing”

Meanwhile, Mtambo has blamed President Chakwera for selecting unfit communicators who have been unable to analyse the weaknesses of his government and how to improve.

In 2019, he led nationwide demonstrations against the past regime led by the Democratic Progressive Party – DPP’s Peter Mutharika.

After MCP took over the reign in 2020, Mtambo was appointed cabinet minister by Chakwera until 2023 when he was fired.