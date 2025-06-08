Panic erupted at the M’mbelwa District Council on Friday, June 6, after gunshots were heard nearby, prompting workers to flee their offices in fear for their lives.

According to an investigation by Malawi24, the chaos began at the court premises when an armed robbery suspect managed to escape custody under mysterious circumstances.

Reports indicate that the suspect was able to unlock his handcuffs, although it remains unclear how he obtained the keys.

Unbeknownst to the police officers, the suspect was already armed with a pistol at the time of his escape. When officers attempted to apprehend him, they initially fired warning shots into the air. In a shocking turn of events, the suspect returned fire and managed to flee the scene.

Law enforcement later arrested the suspect’s wife on suspicion that she had smuggled the firearm to him while he was in court.

Further investigations by Malawi24 revealed that the suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, not Friday raising concerns of internal collusion.

Sources suggest that the premature appearance may have been part of a planned escape, with speculation growing that some police officers could have been involved.

The sound of gunfire created a scene of confusion and fear at the district council offices, with eyewitnesses describing the atmosphere as bizarre and terrifying.

Mzimba Police Station has not yet issued any statement on the incident. However, Moses Nkhana, Executive Director of the Mzimba Youth Organisation, has demanded an investigation into how the suspect acquired a weapon and managed to escape while in police custody.

The suspect remains at large. Some reports indicate that he may have fled to South Africa through Zambia using a chartered route.